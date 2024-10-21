STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $86.16 Million

STP (STPT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One STP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market capitalization of $86.16 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, STP has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04535048 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $4,090,025.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

