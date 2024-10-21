StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Cytosorbents to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 68.70% and a negative return on equity of 131.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avenir Corp boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121,294 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,433,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 67,181 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Cytosorbents by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

