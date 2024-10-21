StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Price Performance
ONVO opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. Organovo has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.61.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organovo will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo
About Organovo
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Organovo
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.