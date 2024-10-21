StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ONVO opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. Organovo has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organovo will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organovo stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Organovo Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONVO Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 929,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 6.46% of Organovo at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

