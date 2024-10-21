Stewardship Advisors LLC Purchases 844 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 81,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 33,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.80. 1,022,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

