Stewardship Advisors LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE HCA traded down $1.96 on Monday, hitting $413.58. 532,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,002. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $392.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.50. The company has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.65.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

