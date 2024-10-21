Sterling Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sterling Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,265,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 24.9% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Republic Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 772,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,193,000 after buying an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 17.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.65.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $204.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.94. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.65 and a 52-week high of $208.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

