Sterling Investment Management LLC Has $205,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sterling Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 68,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 571,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $108.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $134.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

