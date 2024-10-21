SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Sterling Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sterling Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 6.1% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $157,187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after acquiring an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 544,807 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25,320.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 516,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,854,000 after acquiring an additional 514,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $251.27 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.11 and a fifty-two week high of $251.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.12.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

