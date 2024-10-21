Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,320 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 14,330 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $37,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,919,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,380,467. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Rakesh Gangwal purchased 643,788 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $19,300,764.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,606,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,117,203.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $28.25 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

