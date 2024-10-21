Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Receives $44.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.78.

Several research firms have commented on SKWD. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.11.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.70 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 17.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $60,946.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $147,516.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 67.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Stories

