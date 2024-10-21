Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Upgraded to Overweight at Stephens

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simmons First National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $23.68.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.91 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.49%. Simmons First National’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Simmons First National news, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $76,356.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,928.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $462,243.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 608,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,128,128.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $76,356.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,928.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,700 shares of company stock worth $728,952. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.1% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Simmons First National by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

