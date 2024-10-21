Shentu Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.54 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Shentu coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00000851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shentu has a market capitalization of $81.56 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Shentu has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 139,129,106 coins. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

