Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Shell in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $67.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average of $70.88. Shell has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

