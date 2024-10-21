Sharkey Howes & Javer Trims Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 1.4% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.10. 216,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,738. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.03.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

