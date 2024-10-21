Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 2,434 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,045 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $262,606,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,804,000 after buying an additional 2,013,457 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 282.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,192,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,392,000 after buying an additional 1,619,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 117.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,512,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,314,000 after buying an additional 1,357,615 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.37. 610,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,061. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $84.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

