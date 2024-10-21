Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share.
Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ SIGI traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.97. The company had a trading volume of 849,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,426. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.
Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on SIGI
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.85 per share, with a total value of $171,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,888.35. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Selective Insurance Group Company Profile
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Selective Insurance Group
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.