Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIGI traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.97. The company had a trading volume of 849,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,426. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

View Our Latest Report on SIGI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.85 per share, with a total value of $171,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,888.35. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.