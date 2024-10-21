Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.04 and last traded at $19.04, with a volume of 1137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

StockNews.com raised shares of Seabridge Gold to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seabridge Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 5.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 735.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile



Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

See Also

