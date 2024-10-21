Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 2.2% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $13,779,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after buying an additional 75,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 151,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,941. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

