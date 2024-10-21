Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRRK. Wedbush raised their target price on Scholar Rock from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Scholar Rock from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Scholar Rock from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Scholar Rock from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $30.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholar Rock

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $34,389,605.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,612,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,177,208. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Scholar Rock news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $34,389,605.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,612,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,177,208. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 206,240 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $5,477,734.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,497.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,415,340 shares of company stock valued at $40,666,088 in the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,419,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,012,000 after buying an additional 17,105 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,739,000 after buying an additional 114,550 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,430,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,898,000 after buying an additional 342,690 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 925,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after buying an additional 568,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 832,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after buying an additional 40,745 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Free Report

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.