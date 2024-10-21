Sapphire Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $469.58 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $469.58 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.98 or 0.03965997 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00041361 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00011902 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002066 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,928,617,191 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,081,368 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.