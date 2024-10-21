Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Shares Down 6.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) fell 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.88. 65,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 783,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.
Rusoro Mining Trading Down 6.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$540.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.27.
Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Insider Activity at Rusoro Mining
About Rusoro Mining
Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rusoro Mining
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.