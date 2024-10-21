Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Shares Down 6.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) fell 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.88. 65,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 783,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Rusoro Mining Trading Down 6.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$540.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

In other Rusoro Mining news, Director Jay Kaplowitz sold 116,800 shares of Rusoro Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$157,680.00. In other Rusoro Mining news, Director Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.31, for a total transaction of C$26,224.00. Also, Director Jay Kaplowitz sold 116,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$157,680.00. Insiders sold 179,500 shares of company stock worth $246,311 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.23% of the company’s stock.

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

