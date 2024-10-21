RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $190.57 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $190.57 million and $5,394.31 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $68,207.56 or 0.98982249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,908.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.89 or 0.00542590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008857 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.74 or 0.00107013 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.78 or 0.00234776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00028808 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00028091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00073680 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,793.930055 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 67,564.4070063 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $5,370.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.