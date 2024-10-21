Royal Bank of Canada Increases Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Price Target to $15.00

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.44.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 332,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,166. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of -1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $15.92.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,395.99% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. The company had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $279,555.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,361.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 17,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $154,314.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,993. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $279,555.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,361.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 364,822 shares of company stock worth $4,645,768. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 274,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the first quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

