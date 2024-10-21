Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Stock Price Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) dropped 20% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 112,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 132,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Rokmaster Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The firm has a market cap of C$4.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.99.

Insider Transactions at Rokmaster Resources

In other Rokmaster Resources news, Director John Martin Mirko acquired 1,298,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,450.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,729,000 shares of company stock worth $43,225. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Rokmaster Resources Company Profile

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

