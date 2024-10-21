Robinson Value Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.2% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Fiserv by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI traded down $1.02 on Monday, reaching $196.27. 799,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,682. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $198.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.92.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

