Reviewing Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) & Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF)

Ingenia Communities Group (OTC:INGEF – Get Free Report) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingenia Communities Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Veris Residential 1 1 1 0 2.00

Veris Residential has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential downside of 11.29%. Given Veris Residential’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veris Residential is more favorable than Ingenia Communities Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A Veris Residential -21.79% -8.55% -3.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.0% of Veris Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Veris Residential shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingenia Communities Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Veris Residential $287.87 million 5.68 -$107.26 million ($1.00) -17.66

Ingenia Communities Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veris Residential.

Summary

Veris Residential beats Ingenia Communities Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingenia Communities Group

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) is a leading operator, owner and developer offering quality residential communities and holiday accommodation. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the Group is included in the S&P/ASX 200. Across Ingenia Lifestyle, Ingenia Gardens, Ingenia Holidays and Ingenia Rental, the Group's $2.3 billion property portfolio includes 107 communities and development sites and is continuing to grow.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principle; a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

