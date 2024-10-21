Reviewing DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) and Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) and Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

DTE Energy pays an annual dividend of $4.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Spine Injury Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. DTE Energy pays out 66.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spine Injury Solutions pays out -205.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. DTE Energy has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. DTE Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.1% of DTE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 68.6% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy $12.40 billion 2.15 $1.40 billion $6.11 21.10 Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 535,084.41 -$810,000.00 ($0.09) -338.32

This table compares DTE Energy and Spine Injury Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DTE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions. Spine Injury Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DTE Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DTE Energy and Spine Injury Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DTE Energy 0 4 9 0 2.69 Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

DTE Energy presently has a consensus target price of $129.83, suggesting a potential upside of 0.72%. Given DTE Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DTE Energy is more favorable than Spine Injury Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares DTE Energy and Spine Injury Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy 11.18% 12.18% 2.95% Spine Injury Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DTE Energy beats Spine Injury Solutions on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets. This segment owns and operates distribution substations and line transformers. The company's Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Michigan; and sells storage and transportation capacity. Its DTE Vantage segment offers metallurgical and petroleum coke to steel and other industries; and power generation, steam production, chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as air supplies compressed air to industrial customers. Its Energy Trading segment engages in power, natural gas, and environmental marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. The company was founded in 1849 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

