Retirement Guys Formula LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 960,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,755,000 after acquiring an additional 68,840 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,764,000 after purchasing an additional 455,250 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 454,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,674,000 after acquiring an additional 33,981 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 325.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 359,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,877,000 after purchasing an additional 274,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4,572.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,931,000 after acquiring an additional 289,430 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $328.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,379. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.10 and a fifty-two week high of $330.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.57.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

