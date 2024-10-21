Retirement Guys Formula LLC Invests $715,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,482 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,234,000 after buying an additional 443,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,710 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,463,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
JPST stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,022. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.46.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
