Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.

Shares of NYSE COR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $237.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,451. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $182.75 and a one year high of $247.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.95.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

