Retirement Guys Formula LLC Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,372. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.98 and a 200 day moving average of $177.17. The stock has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

