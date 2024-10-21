Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.62.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $216.82 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $144.74 and a 1 year high of $227.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.61.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,812.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

