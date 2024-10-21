Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.07 and last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 146540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RDW. B. Riley upgraded Redwire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Redwire from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Redwire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Redwire Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $595.46 million, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $78.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redwire Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Redwire by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Redwire by 23.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Redwire by 496.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 59,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Redwire by 64.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

