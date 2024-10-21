Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 1384598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ready Capital from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $234.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.77 million. Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.25%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ready Capital by 94.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Cadence Bank bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

