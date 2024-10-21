RB Global (TSE:RBA) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$120.64 and last traded at C$120.15, with a volume of 160442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$111.99.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RB Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of C$22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$112.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$106.78.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.54 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 5.0577819 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $1.602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.49. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Jeter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.55, for a total transaction of C$256,650.00. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

