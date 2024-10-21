Raymond James Downgrades Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) to Market Perform

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CSR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

NYSE CSR opened at $71.27 on Monday. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day moving average is $69.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($1.39). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $65.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Centerspace during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centerspace by 10.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Centerspace by 3.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Centerspace by 377.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 34,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

