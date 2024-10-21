QUASA Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 41.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 34% lower against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $91,713.68 and approximately $3,023.44 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00007743 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,901.10 or 0.99988711 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007597 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000914 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00066816 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00078885 USD and is up 76.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,834.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

