Quantum (QUA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,316.28 or 1.00062054 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00013222 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00007865 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00066198 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.