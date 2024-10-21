Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $317.41 and last traded at $316.97, with a volume of 33648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $314.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.86.

Quanta Services Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock valued at $53,115,572. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 581.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,252,000 after buying an additional 99,840 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Quanta Services by 13.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

