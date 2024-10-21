Qtum Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $27.74 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. In the last week, Qtum has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $268.42 million and approximately $27.74 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.55 or 0.00003803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.52 or 0.03976468 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00041330 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011857 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002063 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,365,973 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

