ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,840 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ comprises approximately 2.5% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $20,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QLD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 213.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 55,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 37,892 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000.

QLD stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.65. The stock had a trading volume of 936,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,432. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $110.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.60.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

