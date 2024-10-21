Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Boosted by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises 1.4% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Prologis by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $4.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.77. 3,865,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,039. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.47.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

