Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 1,227 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $13,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.44. 358,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.81. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 537,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,448,640. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.57, for a total transaction of $75,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,815.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 405,571 shares of company stock worth $50,126,587. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

