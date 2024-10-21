Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.56.

HON stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.82. 629,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,985. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.83. The stock has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $222.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

