Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $4.73 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,908,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,510,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,877,000 after purchasing an additional 224,784 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,809,000 after purchasing an additional 355,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,971,000 after purchasing an additional 134,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.74. 275,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,269. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.14. The firm has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.47.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

