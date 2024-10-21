Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $37.18 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 1.1% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $37,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 62.9% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.5 %

WM traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.68. 190,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,587. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.95 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. CIBC decreased their price target on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.89.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

