Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Polymet Mining Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE:PLM opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10. Polymet Mining has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.22.
About Polymet Mining
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Polymet Mining
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Polymet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.