Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 2,767 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.2% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 140,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 63,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,216,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,495,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $84.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,026,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,770,140. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average is $75.61. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Citigroup raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Dbs Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

