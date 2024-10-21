Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Truist Financial by 475.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 252,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 208,772 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,622,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of -29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,025,153.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

