Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in FedEx by 175.9% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC increased its position in FedEx by 29.1% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 186 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.17.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $5.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $268.81. 1,441,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,963. The stock has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

